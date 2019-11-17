BJP to play PM Modi card to woo voters in Delhi Assembly polls

‘Ek Vote, Teen Sarkar’ (One Vote, Three Governments) will be the BJP’s slogan for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. The party is seeking to garner the electorate’s support yet again in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ability for governance to return to power in the Capital after a gap of close to three decades.

At public meetings, the party has already begun propagating the benefits of welfare schemes that the citizens are likely to get — in a comparatively shorter period of time — if the same party is in power at the Centre, the State and municipal levels of governance and in-charge of administration, according to insiders.

With efforts in this regard scheduled to be stepped up over the coming days, the slogan, according to a party source, also aims at raking up the issue of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “politics of confrontation” which, party insiders said it believed, had paid political dividends to the Opposition party both during the civic elections in 2017 and the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

“We are going to tell the people of the Capital that how the push of a single button in favour of the BJP can ensure that not just one but three separate governments working exclusively for their benefit can stand by their side,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

Hits out at CM

“Not only are the benefits of all the welfare schemes initiated by the BJP-led Centre being prevented from trickling down by the power-hungry Chief Minister of Delhi, but also the good work and policies of the BJP-ruled civic bodies are also being rendered ineffective by the same individual. The push of one button can change all that for the better,” Mr. Tiwari added.

The north east Delhi MP said, in its second term the Modi government had provided toilets to 13 crore houses and distributed 10 crore free gas connections even as Mr. Kejriwal had “deliberately obstructed” the Ayushman Bharat health scheme and the PMAY housing scheme in Delhi because Mr. Kejriwal, “neither works nor allows others to work.”

He alleged that civic bodies, for instance, had purchased water sprinklers at a cost of ₹130 crore to control pollution in a move, which should have been the prerogative of the Delhi government.

“But the Delhi government did not release funds due to the corporations. The Central government gave ₹120 crore to the corporations to purchase machines to do away with the garbage mountains,which will be done away with shortly,” he added.