BJP to organise 2,500 nukkad nataks to expose ‘Kejriwal’s failures’

November 24, 2022 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

In an attempt to reach the last voter ahead of the upcoming civic polls, the Delhi BJP will organise 2,500 nukkad nataks (street plays) with 10 performances each in all 250 wards of the city, former Union Minister Vijay Goel announced on Wednesday.

The play has been titled ‘ Hum Kejriwal Ke Chelen Hain [We are Kejriwal’s disciples]’. Mr. Goel said the play will deliver two messages. Mr. Goel said the play aims to highlight how the BJP will propel development in if it comes back to power in the MCD, and how the AAP government in Delhi has failed to deliver on its promises during its eight years of governing the city.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Mr. Goel himself will perform at some places in the city.

