BJP to open ‘Namo Sewa Kendras’ at city slums

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced it would open ‘Namo Sewa Kendras’ at the Capital’s slums to ensure that their residents can “reap the benefits of Central Government schemes”.

An estimated 24 lakh citizens residing in such colonies, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, were living in “hellish conditions” since they were unable to get the benefits of the Centre’s welfare schemes.

“Through these Kendras, slum dwellers will get to know how to get e-work cards and will be given labour cards so that they also get the benefits of Central Government schemes for labour welfare,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“They will also be ensured free gas cylinders as they have been deprived of this under the Ujjwala scheme. Under the scheme ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan’ for Delhi’s Jhuggi Jhopri dwellers, about 15,000 flats are ready so far and will be handed over to them soon,” Mr. Bidhuri added.

The LOP accused the Delhi government of not allowing the PM Awaas Yojna to be implemented in the Capital and if it had been allowed, every slum dweller would have had a roof over their head by now.

He also accused the Delhi government of not allowing the construction of toilets in the city for which the Centre allocates funds as well as blocking the Aayushman Bharat Yojna which provides health benefits up to ₹5 lakh to economically challenged beneficiaries.

“Through these Namo Sewa Kendras, information about all these schemes will be given to slum dwellers and, if need be, we will protest along with them against the Kejriwal government to ensure these benefits to them,” Mr. Bidhuri said.