BJP to meet L-G over hike in school fees

April 12, 2022 22:27 IST

Will demand an apology from Sisodia in the next Assembly session: Bidhuri

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday announced it would call on Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal over the rising school fees in the Capital.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta addressed a protest by the party’s Delhi unit and the Delhi Abhibhavak Sangh outside the Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, where he accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of showing “double standards” on the issue.

“On one hand the State government is giving false assurance to parents that there has been no such hike in fee ordered by it, while on the other Education Minister Manish Sisodia, while making friends with the management bodies of private schools is assuring them of inaction even if they raise the fees,” Mr. Gupta said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said school fees had been hiked several times in the last seven years since the AAP Delhi government came to power.

“We will take up this issue both with the L-G and the CM and even raise it in the next session of the Delhi Assembly. In fact, we will demand an apology from Mr. Sisodia for telling lies on this issue and demand the revocation of hiked fees,” Mr. Bidhuri said.