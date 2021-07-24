BJP to launch protest if CM fails to fulfil promises made to farmers in a month

The BIP on Friday announced it was giving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a month to fulfil promises made to the Capital’s farmers failing which the party’s Kisan Morcha would launch an agitation.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri termed it “shameful” that courts had to remind the Chief Minister of the promises made to the people which he had “conveniently forgotten”, including those made to the farmers of Delhi.

“The same kind of promises are being made to farmers in Punjab and they will face the same kind of betrayal at the hands of Mr. Kejriwal. He has become a promise making machinery but has been terrible at fulfilling them,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged at a meeting of the Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha Working Committee

The LOP said Mr. Kejriwal had promised to the farmers of Delhi that if he came to power, he would give 50% more price than the MSP announced by the Centre but this has not happened.

This announcement, Mr. Bidhuri said, was made around three years ago and if calculated in terms of value, the Delhi government owed ₹300 crore to the farmers and demanded that it be paid to them.