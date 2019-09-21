BJP to launch Jan Sampark Abhiyan across unauthorised colonies tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a Jan Sampark Abhiyan across unauthorised colonies falling within the jurisdiction of 22 Assembly Constituencies on Sunday to “expose” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s “falsehood and fraud.”

A meeting revolving around the programme was held at the party’s headquarters here on Friday where national vice-president Shyam Jaju accused AAP of “not taking care” of the interests of the residents of such colonies, which number around 1,797, during the last four and half years.

“The Kejriwal government failed to provide basic amenities to these people and for the purpose of diverting attention, he is sometimes distributing freebies and raising the issue of the Sant Ravidas Temple and trying to vitiate the atmosphere of Delhi. His real intention is to cover up failures and we have to go amongst the people to expose him,” Mr. Jaju said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari accused previous Congress governments in Delhi as well as the AAP government of “playing with the sentiments of lakhs of people” living in unauthorised colonies.

“Both these parties have treated these people as a vote bank, made false promises and after forming the government they left them at the mercy of God. These people are not being provided drinking water, education, health services, other basic amenities and they are living in hellish conditions,” Mr. Tiwari alleged.