ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to launch campaign against CM’s ‘false promises’

May 06, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Friday said the party will run a four-week-long campaign to “expose the lies of the Chief Minister”. Mr. Sachdeva said the campaign will highlight Mr. Kejriwal’s “false promises”.

“Under this campaign, BJP has made a special 27-minute video about Arvind Kejriwal’s political U-turns, false promises and apologies, which will be displayed in every corner of the Capital and on social media,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

Later in the day, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said the party will stop its sit-in over the renovation of the Chief Minister’s official residence as the party had released purported images of the “luxurious” bungalow.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva had last week given the call for an indefinite sit-in over the alleged ₹45-crore renovation of Mr. Kejriwal’s official residence at Civil Lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US