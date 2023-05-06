HamberMenu
BJP to launch campaign against CM’s ‘false promises’

May 06, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva | Photo Credit: File Photo

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Friday said the party will run a four-week-long campaign to “expose the lies of the Chief Minister”. Mr. Sachdeva said the campaign will highlight Mr. Kejriwal’s “false promises”.

“Under this campaign, BJP has made a special 27-minute video about Arvind Kejriwal’s political U-turns, false promises and apologies, which will be displayed in every corner of the Capital and on social media,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

Later in the day, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said the party will stop its sit-in over the renovation of the Chief Minister’s official residence as the party had released purported images of the “luxurious” bungalow.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva had last week given the call for an indefinite sit-in over the alleged ₹45-crore renovation of Mr. Kejriwal’s official residence at Civil Lines.

