BJP to intensify its fight against new excise policy via citywide referendum

Party to put up boxes at prominent spots seeking citizens’ views

The Delhi BJP on Monday announced that it would further intensify its fight against the Delhi government’s new excise policy through a citywide referendum on it. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said party workers would put up multiple boxes at prominent places in every civic ward seeking citizens’ views on the “anti-social” policy. Mr. Gupta said the programme will be organised on March 4 across 1,120 locations across Delhi as part of the BJP’s attempt to keep up its agitation against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “bid to turn Delhi into a liquor city.” “The party has been opposing the new excise policy ever since its inception and even organised a silent protest at Jantar Mantar. We had collected 15 lakh signatures from Delhiites against this policy,” Mr. Gupta said. “Despite our strong protests, Mr. Kejriwal was busy with elections in other States purely on the strength and money power of the liquor mafia. We even resorted to a chakka jam against this issue, but to no avail,” he added. Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said party workers along with RWAs and NGOs had succeeded in closing down over 300 new liquor shops that came up in violation of municipal and master plan rules. “It is equally heartening to inform that after a notice was sent to the Excise Commissioner drawing his attention to the fact that many liquor shops are less than 500 metres from highways in clear violation of the Supreme Court guidelines, he has now assured us that 157 such liquor joints would soon be wound up,” Mr. Bidhuri said. Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal said over 50,000 party workers will distribute pamphlets related to the new liquor policy at about 1,120 places in 280 municipal wards. Answers will be sought from about 10 lakh citizens about issues connected to dry days, liquor shops coming up in the vicinity of religious places and educational institutes. “The party will decide further course of action after receiving the people’s verdict,” Mr. Chahal said.