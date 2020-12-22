BJP to instal LED screens in all 272 Delhi wards

They start distributing Centre’s letter on Farm Laws to farmers in city

The BJP on Monday said it will instal LED screens across the 272 municipal wards here and target bringing 500 to 1,000 people to each venue for Prime Minister’s dialogue with farmers via videoconference on December 25.

The party also began door-to-door distribution of the Centre’s letter on the agriculture laws to farmers here on Monday.

Delhi BJP workers, led by Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who is also the convener of the initiative in the city, distributed copies of the letter written by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar regarding the laws, in Tajpur village.

“There are several programmes being carried out by the party’s leaders. The programme will conclude with the PM’s address on December 25 where he will directly converse with farmers,” Mr. Bidhuri said.