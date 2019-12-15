BJP to hold rally in city to thank Modi

The BJP will initiate a massive public outreach programme on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally here later this month, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari announced on Saturday.
The ‘Dhanyavaad Rally’ is scheduled to be held at the Ramlila Maidan on December 22 to thank Mr. Modi for the Centre’s decision to confer ownership rights on an estimated 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies.
The Prime Minister had been “invited” to address the “massive rally” in the run up to which, the North East Delhi MP said, the party’s State unit will initiate a signature campaign on December 14-15 with a target of collecting 11 lakh signatures from residents of such colonies in order to thank him for the decision.
