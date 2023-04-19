HamberMenu
BJP to have another go at Delhi mayoral polls; fields new faces

Greater Kailash-I councillor Shikha Rai filed her nomination for the Mayor’s post, while Sonia Vihar councillor Soni Pandey filed the papers for the office of the Deputy Mayor

April 19, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Ending days of speculation, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced its candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral polls scheduled for April 26.

Accompanied by Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra, Greater Kailash-I councillor Shikha Rai filed her nomination for the Mayor’s post, while Sonia Vihar councillor Soni Pandey filed the papers for the office of the Deputy Mayor.

Earlier, Delhi BJP leaders held mixed views on contesting the MCD internal polls, with one set of leaders believing that the party should focus on the Standing Committee polls, while another was in favour of fighting the mayoral elections “symbolically” even if the numbers were not in its favour.

The AAP on Monday retained incumbent Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as its candidates for the internal polls.

