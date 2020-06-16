DelhiNew Delhi 16 June 2020 04:22 IST
Comments
BJP to distribute Ayurvedic drink in Delhi
Updated: 16 June 2020 01:13 IST
The Delhi BJP has started a campaign to distribute Ayurvedic kadha (drink) to the needy, party’s State chief Adesh Gupta said. It will distribute 10 lakh packets of kadha, 10 lakh sanitisers and 15 lakh masks to people as part of the initiative. The party will conduct an awareness campaign with the message: “Do Gaj Ki Doori, Bahut Jaruri”. It has also formed a team of doctors to provide health counselling to people living in home quarantine.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Delhi
Read more...