BJP to distribute Ayurvedic drink in Delhi

New Delhi

16 June 2020 04:22 IST

The Delhi BJP has started a campaign to distribute Ayurvedic kadha (drink) to the needy, party’s State chief Adesh Gupta said. It will distribute 10 lakh packets of kadha, 10 lakh sanitisers and 15 lakh masks to people as part of the initiative. The party will conduct an awareness campaign with the message: “Do Gaj Ki Doori, Bahut Jaruri”. It has also formed a team of doctors to provide health counselling to people living in home quarantine.

