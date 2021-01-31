BJP to create human chain at CP today

New Delhi

31 January 2021 00:48 IST

BJP members will create a human chain at the inner circle of Connaught Place on Sunday to demand ₹26,000 crore related to an alleged scam in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the party would demand an accounting of the funds through the programme. State Vice-President Sunil Yadav said the BJP’s MPs, MLAs and the LoP will demand the amount from the Delhi government.

