Delhi

BJP to create human chain at CP today

BJP members will create a human chain at the inner circle of Connaught Place on Sunday to demand ₹26,000 crore related to an alleged scam in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the party would demand an accounting of the funds through the programme. State Vice-President Sunil Yadav said the BJP’s MPs, MLAs and the LoP will demand the amount from the Delhi government.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2021 12:49:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/bjp-to-create-human-chain-at-cp-today/article33706229.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY