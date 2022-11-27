BJP to conduct mass public outreach programme today 

November 27, 2022 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

The BJP will conduct a large-scale public outreach programme – J ansampark Abhiyan – in various parts of the Capital on Sunday, featuring over 100 BJP MPs, Chief Ministers of several States and national office-bearers.

The programme will be conducted under the leadership of BJP national president J.P. Nadda. It will start at 8 a.m. and continue till 8 p.m, the party said.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said close to one lakh BJP workers will go door-to-door and distribute leaflets containing information about the work done by the party in 15 years of its rule at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

“The BJP has done unprecedented work in the MCD in the last 15 years despite adverse conditions. Work has been done to eliminate garbage from houses and streets to landfill sites and it has been disposed of using compactor machines,” he said.