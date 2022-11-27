BJP to conduct mass public outreach programme today 

November 27, 2022 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP will conduct a large-scale public outreach programme – J ansampark Abhiyan – in various parts of the Capital on Sunday, featuring over 100 BJP MPs, Chief Ministers of several States and national office-bearers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme will be conducted under the leadership of BJP national president J.P. Nadda.  It will start at 8 a.m. and continue till 8 p.m, the party said.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said close to one lakh BJP workers will go door-to-door and distribute leaflets containing information about the work done by the party in 15 years of its rule at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The BJP has done unprecedented work in the MCD in the last 15 years despite adverse conditions. Work has been done to eliminate garbage from houses and streets to landfill sites and it has been disposed of using compactor machines,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US