BJP to clear up ‘confusion’ about new farm laws

NEW DELHI

15 December 2020 00:07 IST

The Delhi BJP on Monday announced it will start a four-day campaign from Tuesday to spread awareness among farmers about the agricultural reforms passed by the Central government and clear any doubts they may have about the new laws.

The party said the Opposition is spreading misconceptions and that the campaign would show farmers how they will benefit from the new rules.

LoP in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said has been made head of the campaign in Delhi along with Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha chief Vinod Sehrawat. Mr. Bidhuri said 16 conferences will be organised in Delhi over the next four days and smaller meetings will also be carried out that will be attended by senior party leaders.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Bidhuri said the new agriculture laws will bring prosperity to farmers and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have resolved all doubts of farmers regarding these Acts.