BJP to begin indefinite dharna against CM’s house renovation

May 01, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

Intensifying its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP will hold an indefinite sit-in from Monday near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence to protest against the alleged irregularities in its renovation.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva demanded that Mr. Kejriwal should allow the media a tour of his “Raj Mahal” so that the public can see the CM’s house.

Lok Sabha MP Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and city unit general secretary Harsh Malhotra will lead the party workers at the sit-in near the CM’s residence. Mr. Malhotra is also the coordinator of the overall programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on Saturday, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also sought a report on the alleged irregularities in the beautification works done by the PWD. Taking cognisance of media reports on the issue, the L-G had directed the Chief Secretary to secure the records of expenditure and sought a report on the matter within 15 days, as per a notice issued by the L-G House.

Mr. Sachdeva said, “When this government talked about education revolution, it did classroom scam, when it talked about health, it did scams even during the COVID period. When it came to free electricity and water, they did power subsidy scam and bankrupted the Delhi Jal Board, and above all, Kejriwal government did the liquor scam and hawala scams.”

“Even after doing so many scams, Arvind Kejriwal was not satisfied and did a scam in beautification of his ‘Raj Mahal’. The most shameful thing is that this was done when the pandemic was at its worst form in Delhi and hundreds of people were dying every day,” the BJP chief added.

Citing purported documents from the PWD, the BJP has accused Mr. Kejriwal of spending more than “₹45 crore” on his official residence’s renovation. AAP has, however, denied the charges and has said the PWD had recommended the construction of a new house and the amount spent was ₹30 crore.