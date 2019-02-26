BJP to begin beneficiary outreach campaign today

BJP leaders, including Union Ministers, will visit homes of beneficiaries of Modi government’s welfare schemes beginning on Tuesday.

They will light lamps at the homes and localitiesof the beneficiaries. BJP national president Amit Shah is slated reach a village in Uttar Pradesh that got electricity connection for the first time, by boat.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the drive would be conducted from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 83 location across the Capital.

According to the party, 83 “big programmes” has been organised across Delhi which would also include the participation of the residents of 107 villages scheduled to assemble at chaupals to participate in it.

“Similarly, thousands of women will assemble at India Gate and participate in a big programme of National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiye, at Bijwasan. Pradesh in-charge and national vice-president Shyam Jaju will attend this programme in Karol Bagh and co-incharge Tarun Chugh at Vivek Vihar of Shahdara district,” the party said in a statement.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan will participate at the Keshavpuram district, Vijay Goel at Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar, Mr. Tiwari will participate in the programme at Khajuri Chowk.