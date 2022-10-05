BJP to approach NGT against AAP for open garbage burning

Bidhuri blames AAP for rising pollution levels

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 05, 2022 21:48 IST

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri burn effigies during a demonstration against the AAP government in the Capital on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: -

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) burnt Ravanas created out of garbage at 3,500 locations in the Capital, Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said he would file a formal complaint against the party with the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

There was a ban and a heavy fine on open burning of garbage in the city after the implementation of the the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi, the leader argued.

“Due to garbage burning by Aam Aadmi Party workers all day on October 4, the pollution in Delhi increased to a severe stage on October 5 and there was a blanket of smoke in the morning,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“At 10 a.m., the air quality index in Delhi reached 195, which was close to ‘poor category’. GRAP has been implemented from October 1 to control pollution. As per the rules of GRAP, activities like burning of garbage are completely banned in Delhi,” the BJP leader said.

Mr. Bidhuri said that AAP should not only be fined heavily for burning garbage at 3,500 places, but a case also be registered against its leaders.

