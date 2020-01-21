BJP ties up with LJP and JD(U)

The BJP, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday announced their alliance for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, JD(U) Delhi election in-charge Sanjay Jha and LJP national spokesperson A.K. Vajpayee addressed a press conference in which they said the three parties would support each other “on all Assembly segments” in the Capital.

Rift over CAA

The development came in the wake of Shiromani Akali Dal announcing that it was pulling out of its association with the BJP due to “ideological differences” over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC.

“It is a matter of great pleasure that for the first time in Delhi, the JD(U), LJP and BJP alliance is announcing candidates for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Under this alliance, JD(U) will contest on two seats and LJP on one. Burari and Sangam Vihar AC have been allotted to JD(U) and Seemapuri AC to LJP. JD(U) and LJP will fully support the BJP candidates on the 67 seats being contested by BJP,” Mr. Tiwari said.

He added that workers of both these parties will apprise the people about the public welfare schemes of the Centre by meeting them in lanes of the city. “It will also meet people walk the by making public contact in the lanes and mohallas of Delhi and tell the public about the failures of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government,” he added.

Mr. JD (U) national general secretary Sanjay Jha said his party supports the alliance with the BJP because it was a “positive” one. “Our alliance has fielded Shailender Kumar, who is also Pradesh vice-president from Burari AC and Dr. SCL Gupta from Sangam Vihar AC,” he said.

“Our leader Nitish Kumar will also join the election campaign here. Our party is going to contest elections in Delhi for the first time and we are following the alliance Dharma and due to this there is great zeal among the people of Delhi,” he added. and it will have positive influence on the elections,” he said further.

LJP national spokesperson A.K. Mr. Vajpayee said the people of the country will “see the strength” of the alliance in the Delhi Assembly elections and a message will go to them , people that a government of alliance “is capable” of providing good governance.

“We will support BJP on all the seats in Delhi and our workers along with BJP workers will persuade the voters to vote for BJP. The ruling AAP government of Delhi made many promises to the people but when the time came for fulfilling the promises then they misled by false advertisement. People are angry and There is anti ruling party wave in Delhi which will dislodge the Arvind Kejriwal Government and form NDA alliance government in Delhi,” he said.