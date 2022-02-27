BJP team discusses Delhi’s civic issues with Puri

Minister has asked officials to address all problems on priority basis, says party

Minister has asked officials to address all problems on priority basis, says party

A delegation of senior BJP leaders attended a high-level meeting with Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri on Saturday to discuss civic issues related to the Capital. Senior officials from the Ministry of Urban Development, DDA, municipal corporations and other departments were also present in the meeting. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri other office-bearers, including Kuljeet Chahal, Harsh Malhotra, Ramesh Khanna and Satish Agarwal, were among the delegation members.

The main issues discussed in the meeting, the party said, included de-sealing of shops and other establishments in different areas of Delhi and also bringing into immediate effect a notification regarding conversion charges. The delegation also demanded preparation of the layout plan for unauthorised colonies at the earliest.

According to the BJP, Mr. Puri directed the officials concerned to take “immediate steps” to resolve all issues flagged by the BJP delegation “on priority”. A decision was also made to regularise the expanded population of villages and to provide civic amenities only to the villagers on the land of Gram Sabha, the party stated. Removal of Delhi’s colonies and villages from the ‘O’ zone was also discussed. It was informed that mutation is banned in villages. Due to this, after the death of any farmer, his land is not transferred to his legal heirs, the party also stated. “The Minister, as well as the officials, had a very positive approach in the meeting. Hopefully, people will be able to get rid of these problems soon,” Mr. Bidhuri said.