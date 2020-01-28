BJP targeting autowallahs who painted I love Kejriwal on their autos: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the BJP is targeting auto-rickshaw drivers who have painted ‘I love Kejriwal’ on their autos by slapping heavy challans on them.

Tagging a media report, according to which an autorickshaw driver was fined ₹10,000 for painting ‘I love Kejriwal’ on his auto, Kejriwal urged the BJP to stop targeting the poor.

“The BJP through its police is targetting poor auto drivers using false challans. His only mistake is that he has written ‘I love Kejriwal’. Such maliciousness against the poor is not right. I appeal to the BJP to stop taking revenge against the poor,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The AAP is running an ‘I love Kejriwal’ campaign under which people who want Kejriwal to return as Delhi’s chief minister are being given pamphlets for distribution.