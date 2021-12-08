BJP talks tough on liquor vends in residential areas

New Delhi

08 December 2021 01:18 IST

‘Civic bodies to shut those in violation’

The BJP on Tuesday warned the Delhi Government against opening new liquor shops in residential areas and demanded closing down of the existing ones, failing which the BJP-led municipal corporations would take strict action.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that in view of the reports on opening of liquor shops in residential areas or near schools or religious places, all three corporations have already been instructed to ensure that not a single liquor unit is allowed to operate in violation of MPD 2021 guidelines.

“If a shop is found to be operating in violation of these laws, it would be sealed within three days,” he said.

‘Liquor city’

Addressing a protest against new liquor shops in residential areas under the new excise policy at Patel Nagar, Mr. Gupta said while Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talks of prohibition in Punjab, back here he is hell-bent on making Delhi a liquor city.

He also thanked the market association of Patel Nagar for having two such liquor shops closed down and said Mr. Kejriwal was doing what he was for the party funding as well as his own self.