‘BJP talking only about Shaheen Bagh, Pakistan’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday told a news channel that the BJP does not have any issues, other than Shaheen Bagh, Pakistan, and Hindu-Muslim dichotomy, to bring up ahead of the Assembly polls.

“The BJP doesn’t want to talk about any issue. Only Shaheen Bagh, Hindu-Muslim, and Pakistan... Apart from these three issues, they do not have anything else,” Mr. Kejriwal told the NDTV during an interview.

“Home Minister Amit Shah wants to fight the entire election on the Shaheen Bagh protests. He is so powerful. Can he not open a road?” said the CM.

He added the BJP does not want to solve the issue in Shaheen Bagh.

“Who is benefitting from Shaheen Bagh? BJP is getting the benefit from it... The road should be opened. The BJP wants to fight the whole election on Shaheen Bagh, this is dirty politics. But people are watching,” he said.

‘BJP did no work’

The Chief Minister also said the BJP does not have any work that can win them votes. “They did not do anything in municipal corporation schools. They know they cannot fight us on work done and development,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said if there is one “desh bhakt” party in the country, then it is the AAP. “We have been formed out of Anna Andolan,” he said. “I have no desire of becoming the Prime Minister. I may be the only Chief Minister in the history of India who resigned by himself in 49 days,” he said.