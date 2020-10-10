BJP takes a jibe at AAP govt. over MSP on crops of Delhi farmers

The Delhi government had announced that it would increase the MSP on crops of farmers by 50% and crores were spent on advertisement, but not a single rupee worth of crop has been purchased so far, the Opposition BJP alleged here on Friday.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma alleged that Delhi’s Ministers were saying they had written letters to the Central government, but not a single letter had been written by the Kejriwal government addressing the issue of the farmers.

“Delhi’s farmers go to Haryana to sell their crops because the Delhi government does not pay them according to the increased MSP. The Kejriwal government now remembers that the farmers of Delhi are not getting the benefit of the MSP Scheme,” Mr. Verma alleged.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, challenged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the issue of farmers on media platforms or in any village with him.

Meanwhile, AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said, “After AAP exposed the Centre’s apathy towards Delhi’s farmers, the BJP seems to be completely rattled... The Centre has not purchased a single grain from the farmers of Delhi in the last five years.”