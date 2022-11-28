BJP takes 10,000 slum dwellers to Kalkaji EWS flats in Delhi

November 28, 2022 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - New Delhi

The BJP on Sunday took around 10,000 slum dwellers to visit the recently constructed flats for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) at Bhumiheen Camp in Kalkaji. The move comes days after the party, in its manifesto for the civic body polls, promised to help seven lakh families living in the slums get a pucca house by 2027 under various Central schemes.

The party’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta, at the launch of the manifesto, had said that about 17,000 such flats were ready in the city. Mr. Modi, earlier this month, had inaugurated 3,024 flats in Kalkaji built under the Centre’s Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan scheme.

During the visit, BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar accused the previous governments at the Centre of not taking steps to improve the living standards of the poor.

“If today anyone has done the work of connecting the poor, backward, Scheduled Castes, and Schedule Tribes, to the mainstream, it is Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” Mr. Deodhar told the visitors.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri took on AAP’s Delhi government saying that it had not fulfilled any promise made to the city’s slum dwellers. “Today the slum dwellers are feeling cheated due to the non-fulfilment of the promises made by the Kejriwal government,” he said.

The party took people from 50 Assembly constituencies with significant population of slum dwellers, including Seemapuri, Badli, Rohini, Tughlakabad, Mundka, and Sultanpur Majra, on the visit.