BJP supports move but says not enough

New Delhi

31 July 2020 03:06 IST

The Opposition BJP supported the Delhi government’s decision to slash VAT rates and in effect reduce diesel prices here but said it was not enough.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said the decision would definitely provide relief to the people but VAT on diesel needed to be reduced to 12.5% and to 20% on petrol. “Before Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came to power, VAT in Delhi was charged at the rate of 12.5% on diesel. This was increased from 12.5 to 30% during the Kejriwal government’s tenure while the VAT on petrol was also increased from 20% to 30%,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“If the government wants to give relief to the people of Delhi, then it should charge VAT at the rate of 12.5% on diesel and 20% on petrol. Ever since the government increased the VAT rate on diesel and petrol, the BJP has been demanding a reduction,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising