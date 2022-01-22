BJP supports Delhi govt. on easing COVID curbs

The proposal by the Delhi government on Friday to allow resumption of private offices and markets in the city has found support from the Opposition BJP.

The BJP requested Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal to reconsider his decision to continue the night and weekend curfews in addition to the odd-even rule for opening of shops.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said given the recent decline in COVID cases in the Capital, it was necessary to give relief to the business class. “The proposal of the Delhi government should be approved with the condition that it will ensure strict implementation of COVID rules in the markets,” he said.

“The decision to implement odd-even in the markets is not getting much attention from the crowds coming to markets and is only bothering the business class apart from affecting the livelihood of workers and poor labourers working in shops,” he added. Due to the closure of some shops in a particular market, the LoP said, crowds were gathering outside other shops defeating the purpose of the odd-even rule.

The Delhi government, Mr. Bidhuri said, had failed to control crowds in the markets so far but now, by appointing civil defense volunteers and home guards, it should be ensured that there is no crowd in the markets. “They should sanitize people and distribute masks,” he added.