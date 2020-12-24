Group led by state BJP Chief attack Delhi Jal Board headquarters: Raghav Chadha

A group of BJP workers, led by party Delhi chief Adesh Gupta, on Thursday allegedly attacked the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters and assaulted the DJB staff, according to the DJB and AAP.

In multiple videos released by the AAP, a mob chanting "Adesh ji sankarsh karo", "Jai Shree Ram", and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" can be seen forcing their way through the main gate of the DJB headquarters and vandalising the DJB headquarters.

"Hundreds of BJP leaders and workers entered through the gate by force. From the reception to the vice chairman's office, they vandalised doors, windows, and glass. They broke computers, printers and other things. They assaulted the staff too," DJB Vice Chairman and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said while addressing a press conference.

"On the floor, you can see blood drops of DJB officers. People have been wounded. Female staff have been attacked," he added.

The BJP workers were protesting outside the DJB headquarters and around 12:30 pm, they entered the building and attacked the staff and vandalised the office, the AAP said.

"AAP MLA and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha's office vandalized by BJP workers. The mob was led by Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta," the AAP said in a tweet.

"It was done in a way with the help of Delhi Police. BJP has done a premeditated attack with the help of Delhi Police. Police including the DCP were present at the spot. The attack happened in their presence," Mr. Chadha told reporters. He said that multiple staff, including women, have been wounded in the attack. In Delhi, the police force is under the ambit of the central government and not the AAP-led Delhi government.

The BJP Delhi Chief has also tweeted photos of he and other party workers protesting outside the DJB headquarters. "They came outside my office and said that they have come to teach you a lesson," Mr. Chadha said. They asked to stop supporting the farmers and threatened to attack other AAP leaders too, he said.