BJP steps up campaign strategy in Delhi

April 27, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

With the Lok Sabha poll in Delhi less than a month away, the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its election campaign. The party on Friday organised constituency-level workers’ conferences in all seven parliamentary constituencies. Delhi BJP’s election in-charge Om Prakash Dhankhar and other senior leaders attended the meetings. Party workers have been asked to connect with resident welfare associations, market trader associations, religious organisations and women groups, etc., to spread the party’s goals. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva visited Karol Bagh and Shahdara districts and held separate meetings with candidates who contested the Assembly and municipal elections, district and mandal office-bearers, sector heads, booth heads, panna pramukhs etc., providing them new directions for the election campaign.

He told workers that the entire election campaign of the BJP in Delhi will be conducted at two levels. “On one hand, we will take the discussion on development works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in Delhi to every household, and on the other hand, we will defeat AAP by garnering public opinion against the misrule of Kejriwal’s government,” he said.

