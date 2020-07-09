BJP State unit restructuring continues

The restructuring of the BJP’s State unit continues with a special emphasis on dealing with over a dozen individuals considered “permanent fixtures” in the unit, given their association with the Delhi BJP in one way or another over the last decade, insiders said.

During the last decade the party has seen at least three State presidents.

Insiders also said that leaders from the national unit have 35 teams to nominate local leaders for each block president post as part of its ongoing reorganisation in the Capital.

Keeping in line with instructions from the party’s central leadership, each team consists of two senior leaders tasked with shortlisting potential block presidents from existing party cadre based on their public connect and “local reputation”, said party sources.

According to party sources, claims of being “connected to the ground” made by potential candidates for various party posts in the State unit are actually being verified and recommended candidates are not being entertained. The maximum age of block presidents, according to party sources, has been fixed at 45 years.

The appointment of block presidents will be followed by the appointment of district presidents – whose age limit has been fixed at 55 – and, later, by the appointment of office-bearers in the party’s State unit.

The reorganisation exercise, which will continue till the end of July, following which the names of the new office-bearers will be announced, will see those in charge of it considering the names of individuals with “actual” public connect and “in touch with the ground” both in terms of their contact with the people as well as party cadre.