‘BJP star campaigners attacking CM personally’

Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday said that the BJP was bringing leaders from other States to campaign in Delhi who were not able to address the queries of the common people and were resorting to personal attacks and abusive campaigns against the Chief Minister.

“In Delhi elections, the BJP doesn’t fight with the Aam Aadmi Party, but with the common people of Delhi. Abuses and personal attacks insult and defame the people of Delhi, not the Chief Minister nor the Aam Aadmi Party,” Mr. Chadha said.

He said that the BJP is so baffled in these elections that they had to bring all their senior Ministers and Chief Ministers from other States to Delhi for campaigning.

“For the last five years they didn’t even pay any attention to the plight of the people of Delhi, but suddenly they have focused all their attention on Delhi. In all their rallies, they are targeting Arvind Kejriwal, someone makes fun of his health, personal remarks are made on his appearance, on his family members. The BJP is resorting to dirty politics in these elections,” Mr. Chadha said.