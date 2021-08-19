BJP stages stir against statue vandalisation in Lahore

Asserting that there was no place for a “fundamentalist mentality” in the country, scores of BJP cadres staged a demonstration against the vandalisation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue in Lahore outside the Pakistan High Commission, here on Wednesday.

The protest was led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. They were detained by the police before being let off later in the day. The party also submitted a memorandum to the High Commission.

“India will not tolerate the way Pakistan has supported Taliban and the way the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was vandalised in Lahore by people with a fundamentalist and narrow mentality,” Mr. Gupta said addressing the demonstrators.

“The way Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue was vandalised is a violation of international norms and rules. People with such fundamentalist mentality should never be spared and punished,” he added.