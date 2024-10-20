BJP stages sit-in, seeks tabling of CAG reports in Delhi Assembly

The BJP staged a sit-in near the official residence allotted to Chief Minister Atishi on Mathura Road, demanding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government table 12 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Assembly.

In response, AAP accused the BJP of “resorting to theatrics”.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta, who led the protest of BJP MLAs and other party functionaries, alleged that the CAG reports have been pending with the Finance Minister for a long time.

The Finance portfolio, along with 12 other departments, is under Ms. Atishi’s charge.

Mr. Gupta said the “highly corrupt” AAP government has indulged in a series of scams, be it renovation of the CM House, distribution of liquor licences or irregularities in Delhi Jal Board.

“It is with the intention of hiding its corruption that this government is sitting on the 12 reports despite repeated warnings by the CAG office,” he said.

The LoP said that until the government tables these reports in the Assembly, they will keep raising the issue on every platform and that if the government still does not act, the BJP will approach the court.

A day earlier, the Principal Accounts Office wrote to the CM requesting her to send the reports to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena for approval to be tabled in the Assembly.

Mr. Saxena had written to the Speaker in August, flagging the issue.

‘Slanderous campaign’

In a statement, AAP said, “Every slanderous campaign they’ve waged against AAP has been exposed as pure malice.” It added that the Central probe agencies have been repeatedly reprimanded by the courts while granting bail to its leaders. “It’s only a matter of time before people of Delhi show the BJP its place in the election,” the statement added.