HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP stages protest over CM house renovation

October 16, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Sunday put on display at Connaught Place a replica of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, alleging corruption in the renovation of the bungalow, which according to a Vigilance report has been refurbished at a cost of over ₹50 crore.

The party also displayed some pictures, claimed to be of the bungalow’s interiors.

Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had initiated a preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the renovation of the Chief Minister’s residence. It had sought related files from the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD).

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said <NO>his party’s <NO> the “exhibition” is the “proof of corruption by Arvind Kejriwal”.

“I urge the people of Delhi to visit this exhibition and take photos and upload them on their social media platforms so that more and more people could get information as to how Mr. Kejriwal has squandered the tax payers’ money,” he said.

In May, a Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) report had said ₹52.71 crore was spent on Mr. Kejriwal’s official residential complex by the PWD.

Based the report, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs to conduct a suitable inquiry into the matter.

EOM

Related Topics

Delhi / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.