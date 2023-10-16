BJP stages protest over CM house renovation

October 16, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

The BJP on Sunday put on display at Connaught Place a replica of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, alleging corruption in the renovation of the bungalow, which according to a Vigilance report has been refurbished at a cost of over ₹50 crore.

The party also displayed some pictures, claimed to be of the bungalow’s interiors.

Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had initiated a preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the renovation of the Chief Minister’s residence. It had sought related files from the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD).

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the "exhibition" is the "proof of corruption by Arvind Kejriwal".

“I urge the people of Delhi to visit this exhibition and take photos and upload them on their social media platforms so that more and more people could get information as to how Mr. Kejriwal has squandered the tax payers’ money,” he said.

In May, a Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) report had said ₹52.71 crore was spent on Mr. Kejriwal’s official residential complex by the PWD.

Based the report, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs to conduct a suitable inquiry into the matter.

