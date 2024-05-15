ADVERTISEMENT

BJP stages protest near Kejriwal’s residence, demands probe in Maliwal incident

Published - May 15, 2024 01:42 pm IST - New Delhi

Virendra Sachdeva, president of Delhi BJP, questioned the silence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged incident and demanded action against those guilty.

PTI

Police detain BJP women workers during the party’s protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, on May 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP leaders and workers, including activists of its Mahila Morcha, staged a protest on Wednesday near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, demanding a probe into the incident involving MP Swati Maliwal.

Virendra Sachdeva, president of Delhi BJP, questioned the silence of Mr. Kejriwal over the alleged incident and demanded action against those guilty.

AAP says strict action will be taken against Kejriwal’s aide who ‘misbehaved’ with Maliwal

"It's a matter of respect and honour of a woman who has been chief of the Delhi Commission for Women. We are here to support her. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has admitted the incident. Why is not Kejriwal lodging a police complaint against the person who is involved in it," Mr. Sachdeva asked.

Ms. Maliwal had alleged earlier that the Delhi Chief Minister's assistant Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with her at his residence, party leader Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference a day after Ms. Maliwal's allegations, Mr. Singh said AAP supremo Mr. Kejriwal will take strict action in the matter.

Mr. Sachdeva said the police could launch a probe after confirmation of the incident by Mr. Singh. He also urged Ms. Maliwal who has maintained complete silence over the incident so far, to come forward to give her statement to the police.

