BJP stages dharna over sanitation worker’s death

Party demands Satyendar Jain’s arrest

The BJP on Thursday staged a dharna against “negligence” of the AAP government, following the death of a sanitation worker in north-west Delhi last week.

Alleging that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “negligence” continued to result in deaths of sanitation workers, the BJP demanded that Public Works Department and Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain be arrested.

Protesters from the Delhi BJP SC Morcha staged the demonstration at Valmiki Temple on Mandir Marg headed by the unit’s president, Mohan Lal Gihara.

Mr. Gihara handed over a memorandum to the President of National Commission for Safai Karmcharis, Manhar Valjibhai Jhala, to take action against Mr. Jain.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Vijender Gupta, said: “News of the death of sewer workers keeps on coming but the Chief Minister niether pays attention to this nor does he provide proper assistance to the sanitation workers. There is a system of measuring gas pressure before cleaning sewer which comes under the Manual Scavengers Rules 2013, issued by the Central government, but that has not been implemented by the Delhi government yet.”

