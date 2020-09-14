BJP stages demonstration with residents of slums

The Opposition BJP, along with residents of slum clusters near railway tracks which are scheduled to be cleared, staged a demonstration against the Delhi government here on Monday.
Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, along with BJP MLAs and slum dwellers demonstrated at the Chandgi Ram Akhada near the Assembly demanding that vacant flats available with the government be allotted to them.
“The AAP government has demolished thousands of slums in the last six years, but not shifted a single slum dweller in a permanent house,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.
“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not allow the public welfare schemes of the Central government to be implemented in Delhi because he thought that if these schemes were implemented, then the Prime Minister would get all the credit,” he also alleged.
Mr. Bidhuri alleged that the Kejriwal government was deliberately “ignoring” the possibility of shifting families living in 48,000 slums along the railway tracks to over 50,000 vacant houses.
As soon as the work of removing slums starts, Mr. Bidhuri said, BJP workers will “respectfully shift” them along with their belongings to these vacant houses.
