BJP spreading garbage from Ghazipur landfill to nearby areas to reduce height: AAP

Sisodia visits Ghazipur landfill, BJP calls it ‘political tourism’, claims Delhi govt. cut funds for sanitation

Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who visited the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi on Wednesday morning, alleged that the BJP was spreading garbage from the landfill to nearby areas to create a perception that the height of the trash mounds had reduced.

“The BJP has hatched a conspiracy to spread the garbage [from the landfill] in nearby empty areas, so that from a distance it seems that the height of the landfill has come down. Because of this dumping, a wall [of the landfill] collapsed. Luckily, it happened at night, so there was no loss to life,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The three landfills in the city are managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), where the BJP was in power for 15 years till May this year when the three erstwhile corporations were reunited.

Hitting back at AAP, the BJP said Mr. Sisodia is doing “political tourism” and accused the Delhi government of cutting down general sanitation funds for the civic bodies in the last eight years.

“For a long time, [Chief Minister] Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, along with their political colleagues, have been accusing the BJP leaders of the just-dissolved MCD House, but the people of Delhi want to know that if the MCD alone is responsible for landfill sites, then why the NGT (National Green Tribunal) imposed ₹900 crore penalty on the Kejriwal Government,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asked.

The NGT had last month imposed a fine of ₹900 crore on the NCT of Delhi and asked the Chief Secretary to deposit the fine. The tribunal said the Delhi government can collect the amount from waste generators, erring officials and others.

The MCD termed Mr. Sisodia’s statements “unfortunate”. “MCD workers and engineers have been sweating blood to reduce the height and flatten the landfill. It’s not a façade but real work being done by the MCD. It does no good to trifle the good work done,” the corporation said.

Poll issue

Mr. Kejriwal had last month announced that the MCD election, scheduled for December 4, will be fought on the issues of garbage and cleanliness.

The Chief Minister will launch ‘Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee’ campaign for MCD elections on Thursday, the party announced. The AAP had released a list of 10 guarantees before the Delhi Assembly election in 2020 too.

On Wednesday, Mr. Sisodia said if AAP comes to power in the MCD, it will remove the “mountains of garbage” within five years.

“Arvind Kejriwal is an engineer himself; he has studied the whole situation of solid waste management in the Capital and prepared a blue-print to eliminate the mountains of garbage from Delhi and make the city garbage-free,” he said.

“BJP has converted Delhi into a garbage dump in the last 17 years and because of its failure, the people of Delhi have decided to vote it out of the MCD this time. The people of Delhi will vote to get rid of mountains of garbage as well as the BJP,” Mr. Sisodia said.