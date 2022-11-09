BJP spreading garbage from Ghazipur landfill to nearby areas to 'reduce' height: AAP

A view of Ghazipur landfill site in East Delhi | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

After visiting the Ghazipur landfill in East Delhi, Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was spreading garbage from the landfill to nearby areas.

“BJP has formed a conspiracy to spread the garbage (from the landfill) in nearby empty areas, so that from a distance it seems that the height of the landfill has come down. Because of this the wall collapsed. Luckily, it happened at night, so there was no loss to life.”

Mr. Sisodia said that if the AAP comes to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), then within five years, there won’t be any “mountains of garbage” in Delhi.

On Tuesday, AAP in-charge of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Durgesh Pathak, alleged that a part of the Ghazipur landfill collapsed on Monday and fell on houses of people living nearby and they had a narrow escape.

“Yesterday at the Ghazipur landfill site, we were very close to seeing a terrible mishap. 3-4 people just about managed to save their lives at this landfill site that has been terribly mismanaged by the BJP-ruled MCD over the last 15 years,” Mr. Pathak had said.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had last month announced that the MCD election, scheduled on December 4, will be fought on the issues of garbage and cleaning Delhi.