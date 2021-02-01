‘BJP spreading doctored video of CM on farm laws’

New Delhi

They are using his name to lend credibility to the new Acts; AAP will take legal action, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that the BJP has been spreading an edited, doctored version of an interview of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media in which he is made to be seen supporting the three new agriculture laws.

“It’s unfortunate that the BJP has to doctor a video to get public support for their farm laws. They are using Mr. Kejriwal’s name so that his voice may lend some credibility to the laws,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have not been able to convince the country that the farm laws are beneficial and are resorting to defame the farmers. “The people of the country have realised that the people behind the Red Fort violence were from the BJP and not farmers. They have lost all credibility,” Mr. Sisodia alleged.

Discredit protest

The public has exposed the attempts of the BJP to try and create chaos and discredit the farmers’ protests. The public now has hate for the BJP and the PM has lost the trust of the country, Mr. Sisodia alleged.

“The BJP knows that the public has a lot of faith in Mr. Kejriwal. The BJP has failed in all its machinations against the farmers, hence, they plotted a new scheme by riding on Mr. Kejriwal’s popularity and putting words in his mouth. Aam Aadmi Party will take legal action against the BJP for their cheap tactics,” Mr. Sisodia said.

At a press conference, Mr. Sisodia showed the real interview of Mr. Kejriwal along with the doctored video, highlighting the tampered parts in the video. He said that he was initially angered at the BJP’s tactics but later felt pity for them.

“Despite having their government at the Centre and in many States as well as having PM Modi as their leader, they have lost people’s trust and hence, they have to use Arvind Kejriwal’s fake video to save the farm laws. Today, the BJP’s credibility is at all-time low,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Mr. Sisodia also alleged that the BJP had been sending goons to the borders to try and derail the peaceful protests.