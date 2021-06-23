BJP spokespersons quit WhatsApp group

New Delhi

23 June 2021 23:16 IST

‘Leaders disappointed with media wing’

The disenchantment of senior Delhi BJP spokespersons is playing out on the party’s internal Whatsapp groups. Party insiders claim that old hands are mostly frustrated with the media department’s handling of the party’s affairs on a daily basis.

Media appearance

What is understood to have added to this is that spokespersons of the party’s State unit are neither “allowed” to appear on national channels nor “allowed to speak” on Delhi-based issues due to the participation of national spokespersons on many occasions.

According to party sources, Delhi BJP spokespersons Harish Khurana and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga quit a significant internal WhatsApp group within minutes of being added on Tuesday evening.

Both Mr. Khurana and Mr. Bagga had quit the group over a month ago before it was decided to include them on it once again. However, according to a senior party leader, both chose to leave it again.