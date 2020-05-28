BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised after coronavirus symptoms

New Delhi:

28 May 2020 14:04 IST

He is admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday

BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of coronavirus, sources said.

The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.

Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels. He is also very active on social media and posted several tweets on Thursday as well.