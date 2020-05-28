DelhiNew Delhi: 28 May 2020 14:04 IST
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised after coronavirus symptoms
He is admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday
BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of coronavirus, sources said.
He is admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday.
The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.
Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels. He is also very active on social media and posted several tweets on Thursday as well.
