BJP split over countering AAP’s claims on offensive pamphlet

There seems to be a difference of opinion between the Delhi BJP and its East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir over handling the controversy surrounding the alleged circulation of offensive pamphlets against East Delhi AAP candidate Atishi.

Sources close to Mr. Gambhir claimed that while he had “taken a stand” to deal with the controversy “on his own and at a personal level”, leaders from the party’s State unit, viewing it as “an opportunity to attack AAP”, organised two simultaneous press conferences on the matter.

“There was some confusion on how and to what extent to contest the pamphlet and the charges against Mr. Gambhir. Soon after the allegations surfaced, he had already decided to face the issue on his own and with minimal involvement from the party as a result of which he sent the defamation notice to AAP and its leaders after getting a go-ahead from the party’s high command,” said a party source.

“However, even as the [defamation] notice was being prepared, leaders from the Delhi unit jumped to defend him in front of the media. A day later, the party organised two press conferences simultaneously to attack AAP. Mr. Gambhir was not present at either of them because he wants to and believes is capable of taking this issue to its logical conclusion on his own,” the source said.

‘Will hang self’

Mr. Gambhir’s former teammates, Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman, tweeted in his defence even as he, on his part, said he would “hang” himself in public if AAP could prove that he had any link to the offensive pamphlet allegedly circulated against Ms. Atishi. He also said he would file a court case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders if they did not apologise soon for their charges against him. “Challenger Number 3 to @ArvindKejriwal and @aap. If he can prove that I have anything to do with this pamphlet filth, then I will hang myself in public. Otherwise @ArvindKejriwal should quit politics. Accepted? [sic],” Mr. Gambhir tweeted. “Earlier, she played the caste card and now she is playing the woman card,” said Delhi BJP vice-president Shazia Ilmi.

Union Minister Vijay Goel said the BJP did not support the language in the pamphlet and questioned why AAP did not file any police complaint. “Levelling allegations without proof is petty politics. AAP has targeted Mr. Gambhir because he is winning the poll from East Delhi,” Mr. Goel said.