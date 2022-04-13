BJP slams schools run by Delhi government

April 13, 2022 22:28 IST

‘Several schools do not have libraries, laboratories and have been declared unfit’

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s criticism of Gujarat government schools, the Delhi BJP on Wednesday said over 700 State government schools do not teach science due to a shortage of 24,000 teachers.

Mr. Sisodia has invited Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani to visit the government-run schools in Delhi, while highlighting the ‘‘poor conditions” of two schools in Mr. Vaghani’s constituency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said while 700 schools do not have principals, over 400 of them do not even have a vice principal.

“In 12 state government-run colleges, both teaching and non-teaching staff have not been paid their salaries for months. Is Manish Sisodia inviting Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel to Delhi to see such an education model?” Mr. Gupta asked.

“When LOP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and BJP MPs went for a reality check of this model, it was found wanting in almost every aspect,” he added.

BJP cites drawbacks

According to Mr. Gupta, many of the schools visited by BJP leaders did not have libraries and laboratories and several school buildings had been declared unfit but children were still “compelled to study there.”

There were schools, he added, which were running in four shifts of two hours each since not a single new school building had been built by the Delhi government in the past seven years and many schools were being run beneath tin shades.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “The Delhi government in a recent decision has merged dozens of schools from April 1. In schools that have girls in the first shift and boys in the second, many of the second shift schools have been abolished and the boys’ school has been merged with the girls’ school in the first shift.”

The LOP added that the government’s move to merge boys’ and girls’ schools has angered parents who send their girl child to girls’ schools; such parents are concerned about their child’s safety.