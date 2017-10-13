BJP slams Kerala govt over RSS workers’ murders

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Minister Vijay Goel and MP Parvesh Verma on Thursday addressed and joined the Janaraksha Yatra by BJP’s West District workers from Kalibari Mandir to the CPI (M) office near Gole Market.

In his address, Mr. Vijayvargiya said, “Last week I was in Kerala to join the Janaraksha Yatra there. I was shocked to see that in the RSS office, there is a memorial section dedicated to 164 RSS & BJP workers brutally murdered by the CPI (M) workers.”

‘Govt’s silence’

He further said that the “silence of successive State governments”, be it the present CPI (M) government or the erstwhile Congress governments, on these “brutal murders” just because the BJP's cadre were making attempts to spread “the message of nationalism” was shocking.

“Though CPI (M) never had a clean ideology, the frustration of political defeats and confinement in a small State like Kerala has brought out their true character with the party indulging in political killings to spread the message about politics of fear,” he said.