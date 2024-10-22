ADVERTISEMENT

BJP slams Kejriwal over ‘missing’ items in CM House

Published - October 22, 2024 03:10 am IST - New Delhi

According to the PWD list, a few fixtures that had been installed during Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure as Chief Minister, were not there in the bungalow

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of AAP national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a purported inventory list of the Public Works Department (PWD), which reported that some newly added fixtures to the CM House, which costs several lakhs, has been “missing” since Mr. Kejriwal vacated the bungalow on 6, Flagstaff Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PWD list, a few fully automatic, sensor-equipped TOTO smart toilet seats — with a heating mechanism, an automatic open-and-close feature and automatic flushing — which had been installed in the residence during Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure as Chief Minister, were not there in the bungalow on Sunday.

The cost of one such toilet seat ranges between ₹10 to 12 lakh.

Accusing Mr. Kejriwal of “taking them along with him”, , BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded that he should return them so that people could see how many crores of public money were spent for his comfort. He further added, Mr. Kejriwal had earlier claimed that he would not enjoy any perks but the inventory list painted a different picture.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

AAP did not respond to the allegations. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US