BJP slams Kejriwal over ‘missing’ items in CM House

According to the PWD list, a few fixtures that had been installed during Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure as Chief Minister, were not there in the bungalow

Published - October 22, 2024 03:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of AAP national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a purported inventory list of the Public Works Department (PWD), which reported that some newly added fixtures to the CM House, which costs several lakhs, has been “missing” since Mr. Kejriwal vacated the bungalow on 6, Flagstaff Road.

According to the PWD list, a few fully automatic, sensor-equipped TOTO smart toilet seats — with a heating mechanism, an automatic open-and-close feature and automatic flushing — which had been installed in the residence during Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure as Chief Minister, were not there in the bungalow on Sunday.

The cost of one such toilet seat ranges between ₹10 to 12 lakh.

Accusing Mr. Kejriwal of “taking them along with him”, , BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded that he should return them so that people could see how many crores of public money were spent for his comfort. He further added, Mr. Kejriwal had earlier claimed that he would not enjoy any perks but the inventory list painted a different picture.

AAP did not respond to the allegations. 

