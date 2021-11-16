BJP slams Kejriwal for rising air pollution

New Delhi

16 November 2021 02:02 IST

SC has validated its concerns over Delhi becoming a gas chamber: Congress

Reacting to the Supreme Court observations on the air pollution in the National Capital Region, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday termed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a source of pollution in himself.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Mr. Kejriwal has not taken any concrete steps so far to control the pollution in the city. As a result, he said, every October, people are “forced to confine themselves to their homes” as venturing out is an invitation to diseases.

“Mr. Kejriwal has not even kept any one of his promises, whether it is making a green corridor, controlling dust particles, increasing battery vehicles, or solar activity,” Mr. Gupta said.

“Mr. Kejriwal had made 24 announcements in 2018 to reduce pollution but why was not even one of them fulfilled?” he asked.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation on moral grounds.

Mr. Bidhuri said that the affidavit filed by the Delhi Government or the arguments given in the Supreme Court were only to accuse others.

“We have been saying that the biggest reason for pollution in Delhi is that its public transport system has collapsed. In the last seven years, the Delhi Government has not purchased a single new bus, forcing people to bring their vehicles onto the roads,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“The Delhi Government gave huge publicity to the installation of a smog tower, but that too has failed. In the last one year, the Government has collected ₹1,439.65 crore in the name of environment compensation charges. Mr. Kejriwal should disclose where that amount did go,” he said.

Image makeover

The Dellhi Congress said it has constantly raised concerns over Delhi becoming a gas chamber due to severe air pollution and now the Supreme Court has validated its concerns.

This has cautioned the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party Government in Delhi that unless they take immediate and firm steps to control the rising air pollution, the SC will be compelled to act, the party said, adding that the Delhi Government is instead spending money on its own image makeover.

Delhi Congress spokesperson Hari Shankar Gupta said Mr. Kejriwal has been blaming stubble burning for the city’s pollution, putting the onus on the farmers, which is far from the truth, as vehicular fumes and dust from the construction sites are the prime reasons.

The party demanded that the Centre immediately convene a meeting of the Governments of Delhi and the neighbouring States to chalk out a plan to control the toxic air.